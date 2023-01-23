Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516,627 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Univar Solutions worth $55,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 1,758,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 106.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 1,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. 145,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. UBS Group increased their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

