Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.56 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00028722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $65.56 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00416239 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.37 or 0.29216896 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00597993 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

