Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE VAL opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. Valaris has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valaris by 73.4% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Valaris by 18.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,226,000 after purchasing an additional 419,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at $93,108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valaris by 137.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

