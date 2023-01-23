Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $126.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

VLO stock opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 28.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

