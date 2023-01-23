Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is CX Institutional’s 5th Largest Position

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $27,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VV traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.