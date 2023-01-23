Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is CX Institutional’s 5th Largest Position

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $27,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VV traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
