Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.4% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.44. The company had a trading volume of 905,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,356. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

