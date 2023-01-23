Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 3,482,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $54.82.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (BNDX)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.