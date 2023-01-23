Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 3,482,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

