Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.01. 491,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,974. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

