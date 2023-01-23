Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.62 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

