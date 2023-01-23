Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

VCYT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.43. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,956 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after buying an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Veracyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 392,169 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

