Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Verge has a total market cap of $49.01 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00389914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.06 or 0.00763220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00098608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00580366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00194325 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,281,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.