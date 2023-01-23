Virginia National Bank Has $283,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Virginia National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.75. 4,353,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,613,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average is $180.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

