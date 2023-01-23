Virginia National Bank Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 149,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.