Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,133 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.64. 519,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.07.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

