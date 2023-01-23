Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Down 6.4%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 49,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 62,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $623.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vitru by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.