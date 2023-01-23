VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.67% and a return on equity of 121.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

