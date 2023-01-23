Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 120 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.50 ($1.46).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 92.44 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,049,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,080,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.37. The stock has a market cap of £25.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,540.65.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.