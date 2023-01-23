Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($257.61) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of VOW3 traded up €1.12 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €124.26 ($135.07). 1,283,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 52 week high of €195.14 ($212.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €130.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.73. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

