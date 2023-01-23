Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($161.96) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €124.26 ($135.07) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a twelve month high of €195.14 ($212.11).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

