Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 133.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $115,547.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $577,965 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warby Parker Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

WRBY traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $16.50. 23,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.