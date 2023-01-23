Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 26.8 %

NYSE W traded up $12.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.33. 27,483,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,580. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.