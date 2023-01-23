Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wedbush upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.79, but opened at $53.65. Wedbush now has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 8,037,057 shares trading hands.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $131,681.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.