Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $130.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.