Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.19.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,272 shares of company stock valued at $57,037,738 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.