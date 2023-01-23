Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $288.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $294.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.77.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $239.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $289.19.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

