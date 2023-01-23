Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 8th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $248,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,447,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

