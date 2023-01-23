West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,025,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 183,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 348,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 432,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 240,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,188. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

