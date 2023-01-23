West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $46.94. 599,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,773,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

