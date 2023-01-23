West Family Investments Inc. Buys 1,981 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

