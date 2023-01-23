West Family Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,579 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,639. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

