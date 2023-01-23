West Family Investments Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. 118,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,232. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.93.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

