West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after acquiring an additional 221,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

