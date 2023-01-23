West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 87.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,733. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.