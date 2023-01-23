West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,044. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.28 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RDY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

