Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,141.01. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858.

WPM opened at C$60.47 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.27. The firm has a market cap of C$27.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

