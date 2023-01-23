Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.06. 1,408,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,670. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.