Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,992 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.40 on Monday, hitting $286.08. 6,828,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,004,203. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

