Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Netcapital Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netcapital Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 1.09% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Netcapital Trading Down 4.3 %

NCPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 44,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. Netcapital Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Netcapital had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services.

