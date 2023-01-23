Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,313 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.15. 13,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.31. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $172.04.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

