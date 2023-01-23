Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.72. 372,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

