Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,080,000 after purchasing an additional 314,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,128,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.