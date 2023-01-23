Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,399,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

