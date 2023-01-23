WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $5.75 at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.5 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $842.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

About WisdomTree

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.