WOO Network (WOO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $330.40 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $330.40 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00414964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.83 or 0.29127434 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00593833 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,872,865 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.