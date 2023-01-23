X Square Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 1.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.96. 68,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,561. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.44.

