X Square Capital LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,443 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,272,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 775,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.93. 711,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,913,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

