X Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

X Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.02 on Monday, hitting $183.41. 8,486,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,290,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $456.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

