XRP Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. XRP has a total market cap of $21.58 billion and $1.97 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,148,225 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,877,639 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
