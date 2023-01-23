Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 17,580 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TuSimple by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TuSimple by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TuSimple by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Citigroup lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

TSP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 510,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,402. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

