Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $291,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. 1,117,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,786. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

